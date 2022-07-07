It’s a surreal feeling – Flynn Downes signs for boyhood club West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s a surreal feeling – Flynn Downes signs for boyhood club West Ham

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 7.07pm
West Ham have signed Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Ham have signed Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have signed Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes on a five-year contract.

Hammers manager David Moyes took an active role in the scouting and recruitment of the 23-year-old to the club he supported as boy.

Flynn’s contract includes the option of a further 12-month extension.

“We think he’s got good energy. We think he’s got a lot of things which we have about our team, which would want to keep and want to add to,” said Moyes, who is prepared to give the player time to settle in.

“We brought Jarrod Bowen from a similar situation at Hull, so we’re always trying to find boys from the Championship who we think are going to step up to become Premier League players.

“I’m hoping that Flynn does. I think there’s a good chance as he’s got an awful lot of good attributes.”

The former England Under-20 international has already made almost 150 career appearances but could not hide his delight at signing.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club, I feel like I’m dreaming,” he said.

“The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier