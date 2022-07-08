Celtic happy as Everton replace Rangers in Australian tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic happy as Everton replace Rangers in Australian tournament

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 7.59am
Frank Lampard’s side will take on Celtic in Australia (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Lampard's side will take on Celtic in Australia (Nick Potts/PA)

Celtic have claimed the Sydney Super Cup is now “bigger and better” after Everton replaced Rangers in the tournament.

Frank Lampard’s side will face Celtic in Sydney’s 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium on November 20 after stepping in following the withdrawal of Rangers.

Sydney and Wester Sydney Warriors are also taking part in the four-team event, which is being held during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

Celtic and Rangers had initially agreed to face each other outside of Scotland for the first time but a number of supporters on both sides were unhappy about the co-operation between the Glasgow rivals.

Rangers fans seemed particularly displeased given Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, a former Australia head coach, featured in some of the promotional material. Some Gers supporters protested by disrupting a league game at Dundee several times by throwing items on to the park.

Rangers eventually pulled out citing alleged breaches in contract from the organisers and Everton have now been lined up to replace them, prompting Celtic to comment on their official Twitter account that: “The Sydney Super Cup just got bigger and better!”

Everton manager Lampard said in a statement: “ The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition. We’ve also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can’t wait to catch up with them.

“Other than the players that will be on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.”

Postecoglou said: “Personally I look forward to meeting Frank and his team and from our perspective it will be great to test ourselves against the quality of an EPL side.”

