Southampton appoint Joe Shields as new head of senior recruitment

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 10.35am
Southampton have been busy in the summer transfer market (Steven Paston/PA)
Southampton have been busy in the summer transfer market (Steven Paston/PA)

Southampton have announced the appointment of Joe Shields as the club’s new head of senior recruitment after leaving his role at Manchester City’s academy.

Shields, 35, spent the past nine years at City, where he was most recently head of academy recruitment and talent management.

Previously, Shields held recruitment and scouting roles with Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Southampton also confirmed that Martyn Glover, who had previously been head of scouting and recruitment at St Mary’s, has left the club to join Leicester.

A statement from Southampton read: “The club would like to thank Martyn for his dedication and service to the club, and wish him well in his future career.”

Earlier this week, Southampton completed the signing of 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia from Manchester City.

Lavia became the club’s fourth signing of the summer after goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Saints are also understood to be interested in a potential move for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

