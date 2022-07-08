Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 12.55pm
Mack Hansen has been recalled by Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mack Hansen has been recalled by Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fit-again winger Mack Hansen insists Ireland are not in New Zealand “just to take part” but is happy for his side to be written off.

The All Blacks are strong favourites to clinch an early series victory ahead of Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin following a dominant 42-19 win last weekend in Auckland.

Connacht back Hansen has been recalled on the right flank in place of Keith Earls in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV after recovering from Covid-19.

The 24-year-old, who believes there is greater pressure on Ian Foster’s hosts, says the Irish camp remains in high spirits as they once again go in search of a maiden success on New Zealand soil.

“I think everybody’s definitely written us off straight away,” he said. “We had a very good Six Nations and autumn Tests leading up to that, so people can say what they want to say.

“We know what we need to do to get a win and there’s a great feeling around the group so, if everybody wants to write us off, that’s great.

“We’re not here just to take part. We want to get a win over here and be the first team to do it.

“That’s always a nice thing to have on our shoulder, we’ve got nothing to lose really and New Zealand rarely lose over here so more pressure on them.”

Hansen said he is feeling “100 per cent and back to normal” following his bout of coronavirus and spell in isolation.

He was reduced to the role of spectator last weekend as a string of errors cost Ireland a chance of victory at Eden Park.

The Australia-born player accepts the team must minimise mistakes and be more clinical to keep the series alive.

“At the end of the day, it’s just what you can control,” he said. “All the errors, they feed off those so, if we can bring those down, it’s going to make for a lot closer game.

“I thought last week isn’t how we normally play and how we’ve been playing so plenty of work-ons but plenty of learnings.

“Our attack, I thought, was pretty good. You hear rarely about getting held up six times, it’s obviously just that last bit we have to work on but I think we showed that the attack is there. It’s just getting it down over the line.”

Saturday’s match will take place at Forsyth Barr Stadium, known colloquially as ‘the Glasshouse’ due to its permanent transparent roof.

Forsyth Barr Stadium is known colloquially as 'the Glasshouse'
Forsyth Barr Stadium is known colloquially as ‘the Glasshouse’ (David Davies/PA)

With wet weather in Dunedin and further rain forecast, Hansen feels playing under cover will make for a finer contest.

“I think it’s definitely a help for both teams just because running rugby, we both play pretty similar styles, I’d say, and like to keep the ball infield,” he said.

“Whenever you can play on a dry pitch it’s just better for everyone, it’s a better spectacle.

“We know what they’re going to bring – the All Blacks like to keep the ball in play and try and run you around the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier