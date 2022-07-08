Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina: First-time grand finalists set for Wimbledon battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina: First-time grand finalists set for Wimbledon battle

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 1.53pm Updated: July 8 2022, 2.29pm
Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina (PA)
Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina (PA)

History will be made at Wimbledon on Saturday with Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina both attempting to win their maiden grand-slam title in the women’s singles final.

The duo had never made it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this summer but they have had SW19 spectators on their feet applauding their contrasting styles.

Third seed Jabeur will be the favourite given her standing as the world number two and success on Centre Court would represent the Tunisian fulfilling her destiny.

Ons Jabeur beat close friend Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals
Ons Jabeur beat close friend Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals (Steven Paston/PA)

She would become the first woman from an Arab country and the continent of Africa to win a grand-slam singles title.

“I did a lot of times imagine myself giving the good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy, I did it all,” Jabeur revealed after Thursday’s win over good friend Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals.

“Now I need really to hold the trophy, that’s the only thing left for me, but I believe in that. I know that I can do it.”

The goal of winning Wimbledon only really started for Jabeur in 2021 when she enjoyed an impressive run to the last eight, beating Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek along the way.

And the 27-year-old has carried on where she left off with her full repertoire of shots displayed during the past two weeks.

TENNIS Wimbledon Women
(PA graphics)

Jabeur added: “The dream kind of started last year when I enjoyed playing here, enjoyed the crowd. I didn’t play so many Wimbledons before. Usually it was the first and second round.

“It’s tricky to play on grass. I knew I was playing good on grass because of my game and everything. But last year, Melanie reminded me, my mental coach, I told her I’m coming back next year for the title, when I lost in the quarter-finals.

“I just love everything around here, the atmosphere and everything. It was my main goal from the beginning of the season, and even from last year. I just love it here.”

Rybakina is also attempting to make history by becoming the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a major, but her appearance in the final is not without controversy.

The 23-year-old was born and raised in Russia and played under the flag of her birth country until 2018 when the lure of greater funding from Kazakhstan saw her switch international allegiance.

Elena Rybakina has powered her way into the semi-finals
Elena Rybakina has powered her way into the semi-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a year where Russians and Belarusians are banned from Wimbledon due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is now a distinct possibility of Moscow-born Rybakina being presented with the trophy on Saturday by the Duchess of Cambridge.

On the prospect of meeting Kate, Rybakina said: “For sure it’s an honour and I’m going to be very excited for this moment no matter if I win or lose. I think it’s just something to remember and it’s going to be amazing.”

Rybakina had flown under the radar this summer but it was after success over Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals that her Russian background came under scrutiny.

The 17th seed did call for the war in Ukraine to “stop as soon as possible”, but questions about her alleged continued residence in Moscow, following an excellent last-four win over Simona Halep, were answered coyly.

She responded: “I think I’m based on tour because I’m traveling every week.”

Rybakina is known for showing a lack of emotion on court, but her run to the Wimbledon final has brought a smile to her face.

“I mean, I’m smiling (now),” she laughed during Thursday’s press conference.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to react (if I win) because I believe in myself. We worked a lot with my team to get through.

“I didn’t expect that I’m going to be here in the second week, especially in the final, but I believe that I have a game to go far in the grand slams and of course, I believed that maybe one day I can win it.”

