Danny Schofield shares Carlos Corberan vision for helping Huddersfield progress

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.43pm
New Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield will adopt the same methods as predecessor Carlos Corberan (Simon Marper/PA)
New Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has vowed to take the same approach as predecessor Carlos Corberan as he looks to guide the club back into the Premier League.

Schofield was appointed as Corberan’s successor earlier this week following the Spaniard’s shock resignation.

He was on Corberan’s coaching team as the club suffered the heartache of losing to Nottingham Forest in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final, and he intends to carry on in the same vein.

The 42-year-old told HTAFC Sounds: “The methodology I was a part of under the previous head coach, that’s going to continue and develop and progress.

“It’s building on the things we did really well last season, improving certain areas where we feel as though we need to improve, because we’re always reflecting and always trying to review and trying to get better.

“We’re going to do those things and hopefully we can put those things onto the pitch.”

Former winger Schofield, who made 285 appearances across almost a decade with the Terriers, first worked with Corberan under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, and admitted his departure had come as a shock.

He said: “First and foremost, it was a surprise to me. The call came late at night, and the decision made by Carlos to resign came as a shock to everyone.

“My time with Carlos was very interesting, really enjoyable. We really connected in terms of seeing football in the same way, and I think that’s why we gravitated towards each other when we first met.

“We had a really good working relationship, and we’ll continue to have a personal one.”

