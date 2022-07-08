Reading sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reading sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah on season-long loan

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 4.29pm
Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah has joined Reading on loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah has joined Reading on loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah has joined Sky Bet Championship side Reading on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old central midfielder, a graduate of Brighton’s Academy, spent the second half of last season at League One club Shrewsbury.

Manager Paul Ince told the club’s official website: “Tyrese will add power, presence, vision and energy to our midfield and this is a loan move which I believe will benefit both him in developing his game at Championship level and the club with the ability he can bring to the squad.

“I am looking forward to working with him out on the training pitch.”

Fornah, who has also had loan spells in Portugal with Casa Pia and at Plymouth, made 19 appearances for the Shrews last season after starting the campaign in the first-team picture at Forest under former boss Chris Hughton.

Meanwhile, Ince has revealed experienced defender Andy Yiadom, who has signed a new long-term contract, will captain the Royals this term.

Speaking about the Ghana international’s elevation, Ince said: “As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their team-mates, the fans and the crest.

“Andy is one of those players. He has the total respect of his team-mates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”

