Former Man City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy named Burnley assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Former Man City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy named Burnley assistant manager

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 4.59pm
Former Blackburn striker Craig Bellamy has joined the Burnley backroom staff (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Blackburn striker Craig Bellamy has joined the Burnley backroom staff (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Blackburn, Manchester City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy as assistant manager.

The 42-year-old will work under new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, his former City team-mate, at Rovers’ east Lancashire rivals.

Bellamy, who also had spells with Liverpool and Newcastle, was previously on Kompany’s backroom staff at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Kompany has also brought in Jelle Ten Rouwelaar as goalkeeping coach, Bram Geers and Floribert Ngalula as first-team coaches and Richard Bredice as analyst and set-piece coach at Turf Moor.

Kompany told the club’s website: “I am delighted Craig, Jelle, Bram, Floribert and Richard have all agreed to join and play an integral role in helping to develop the players and build a successful team at Burnley Football Club.

“I have worked with all five men before and I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the club.

“We already have an excellent group of staff at the club and collectively we are excited to work together as we prepare for the new season.”

Bellamy links up with his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany
Bellamy links up with his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany (left)

Bellamy earned 78 Wales caps in a distinguished playing career that also included spells with Norwich, Coventry, Celtic, West Ham and Cardiff.

He moved into coaching at Cardiff in 2016 before moving to Anderlecht with Kompany three years later.

Kompany was named as Sean Dyche’s long-term replacement last month. Dyche was sacked amid poor form in April but caretaker boss Mike Jackson was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier