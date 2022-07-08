Alan Power loving life back at Kilmarnock and looking forward to cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Power loving life back at Kilmarnock and looking forward to cup campaign

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 6.31pm
Alan Power happy to be back at Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alan Power admits he is loving being back at the club that ‘brought the best out of me’ as Kilmarnock prepare to kick-off their Premier Sports Cup campaign on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Irish midfielder spent four years at Rugby Park before leaving for St Mirren in 2021 after the Ayrshire club was relegated.

However, following Killie’s promotion back to the top flight, Power has returned to the club as Derek McInnes’ first summer signing on a deal that takes him to 2023.

Kilmarnock begin their season with a trip to Fraserburgh and Power, keen to stress that Killie’s return to the Premiership did not make a difference to his decision to come back, said: “I am loving it. I never explored other options.

“Killie brought the best out of me. I played my best football at Kilmarnock, it made me change and see the game in a different way.

“Playing in the Premiership brought a lot out of me and I am hoping I can do that again.”

On the opener against Fraserburgh, Power said: “It is always nice to get through pre-season and start playing competitive games again.

“We will go to Fraserburgh and be very professional and hopefully get the job done.”

Lee Johnson’s first game as Hibernian boss sees a home fixture against Clyde at Easter Road and he told Hibs TV that several new signings will be unavailable.

He said: “Unfortunately, we are going into the game without a few players who are still waiting for work permits to be approved.

“Momodou Bojang, Elie Youan and Jair Tavares won’t be available, and Lewis Miller is also 50-50 at the moment.”

Although Youan and Tavares both featured in pre-season games in Portugal, they are unable to play in a competitive fixture until their permits are approved.

But Johnson said: “There are a group of core players that have worked extremely hard and are fit for tomorrow’s game.

“There are a lot of moving parts at the moment but at the same time, everything is formulating quite nicely.

“I am very confident that by the first game of the season we will have plenty of strings to our bow and various different attributes in our team.”

In other ties involving cinch Premiership clubs, St Mirren welcome Arbroath to Paisley, Ross County are away to Buckie Thistle and Livingston travel to Albion Rovers.

John Rankin’s first competitive game as Hamilton boss sees the Lanarkshire club travel to Dundee.

The former Dundee United midfielder told Accies TV: “Obviously pre-season has been tough over the last four weeks and now really excited about Saturday.

“That obviously has been the main focus from the beginning of pre-season so now the competitive football starts, the players are looking forward to it, we can’t wait until Saturday.”

Queen of the South welcome Annan Athletic and home boss Wullie Gibson told the club’s official website: “The boys have worked hard, and it all starts this weekend with a local derby.

“The league must be our priority, but we want to get off to the best possible start and we want to have a cup run.

“Annan have also had a hard a pre-season so they will want the same as us. We want to hit the ground running as winning games builds momentum.

“We haven’t set any targets yet, but the players will go into every game wanting to win, starting tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, Ayr United host Elgin City, Cowdenbeath welcome Airdrieonians and Stirling Albion travel to Dumbarton.

Kelty Hearts host Inverness, Morton take on Falkirk in Greenock while Partick Thistle are at Stenhousemuir and Stranraer at home to Queen’s Park.

