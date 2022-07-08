Alfie Hewett puts on a show for Court One crowd with superb semi-final comeback By Press Association July 8 2022, 7.03pm Alfie Hewett staged a remarkable comeback against Gustavo Fernandez (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Britain’s Alfie Hewett thrilled a bumper Court One crowd with a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to reach the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final. Hewett had been disappointed that his quarter-final against Scotland’s Gordon Reid had been played out on Court 14 rather than a bigger court. The 24-year-old got his wish against Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in return. Leaving us speechless, @alfiehewett6 🤩#Wimbledon | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/VvpYcxS8Qx— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2022 He began the turnaround by winning five games in a row, forcing a tie-break, and eventually took the match 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4. Hewett has reached his first Wimbledon singles final, where he will meet Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday. “That was incredible – I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he said in his on-court interview. “We try to improve the exposure of our sport and I think we showcased a pretty good level today.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Bring on next year’: Fans say Norrie ‘should be proud’ after semi-final defeat Cameron Norrie determined to be back after losing first grand slam semi-final Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie’s run comes to an end with semi-final defeat Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon dream over as Novak Djokovic reaches final yet again