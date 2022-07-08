We have a bit of a bromance now – Kyrgios on Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We have a bit of a bromance now – Kyrgios on Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 7.29pm
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic (PA)

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”.

Kyrgios, who will face the Serbian six-time champion in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.

But after Kyrgios criticised Djokovic’s treatment by border officials in his homeland ahead of this year’s Australian Open, he says they are now so friendly they even exchange messages on social media.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” said the world number 40.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios is through to his first grand slam final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

“I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

“I felt like I was almost the only player and someone to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open.

“I feel like that’s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like ‘hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’.”

Djokovic smiled when Kyrgios’ comments were put to him after his four-set victory over Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

“I don’t know if I can call it a bromance, yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year,” he said.

“But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

Kyrgios continues to divide opinion with his on-court behaviour, but Australian former Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis says that’s what makes him so dangerous.

“Look, we all know he has the game to go all the way,” said Philippoussis. “That’s never been the issue. He’s got to stay focused. He’s got an opportunity.

“When he made the quarters last time he was a raw teenager, everything was fresh, new and exciting and there were no expectations. Now we know he’s got a lot of experience, we know he’s got the game.

“He plays better when he creates the drama and guys lose focus, it’s part of his game. Has he got an opportunity? Absolutely. Anything can happen in tennis.”

