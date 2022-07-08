Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hails ‘outstanding’ Germany display in win over Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hails ‘outstanding’ Germany display in win over Denmark

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 11.23pm Updated: July 8 2022, 11.25pm
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hailed her side’s “outstanding” performance (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hailed her side’s “outstanding” performance (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hailed her side’s “outstanding” performance as they opened their Euro 2022 account with a 4-0 hammering of Denmark at Brentford.

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp were on target for Germany as they convincingly overcame the country that knocked them out of Euro 2017 at the quarter-final stage.

Kathrine Kuhl added to Denmark’s misery when she was shown a second yellow card just moments from the full-time whistle, as their bid to go one better than their runner-up finish last time around got off to a dismal start.

“We played an outstanding game,” Voss-Tecklenburg said, reported by uefa.com.

“We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn’t really take advantage of in the first half.

“We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved.”

Goalscorer Schuller admitted herself and her teammates were thrilled by the result as Germany chase a record-extending ninth Women’s Euros title.

“We played ourselves into a frenzy; what a first game! I don’t know what to say,” she said.

“We’re all delighted. Our attacking pressing worked very well, that was one of the main reasons we played like we did.

Denmark head coach Lars Sondergaard
Denmark head coach Lars Sondergaard saw his side comfortable beaten (Nick Potts/PA)

“A 4-0 win in an opening game is outstanding.”

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard admitted his side came up short at the first hurdle of Euro 2022.

“The game did not go the way we had hoped and there are lots of reasons for that,” he said.

“Firstly because Germany played really well, they pressed high and we tried to free ourselves from their press but that didn’t work and after a few good minutes we basically just went under.”

