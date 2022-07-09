Netherlands looking to get title defence off to flying start against Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netherlands looking to get title defence off to flying start against Sweden

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 4.33am
Netherlands head coach Mark Parsons (centre) will be hoping his side can get their tournament off to a winning start (Nick Potts/PA)
Netherlands head coach Mark Parsons (centre) will be hoping his side can get their tournament off to a winning start (Nick Potts/PA)

Defending champions the Netherlands open their Euro 2022 campaign against Sweden on Saturday.

The Swedes are aiming to avoid another damaging defeat after previous losses to the Dutch in major tournaments.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.

Reigning champions looking to hit ground running

Netherlands' head coach Mark Parsons leads the defending champion. (Nick Potts/PA)
Netherlands’ head coach Mark Parsons leads the defending champion. (Nick Potts/PA)

Defending champions the Netherlands face Sweden in Group C looking to banish the memories of a 5-1 thumping against England in their tournament build-up.

Boss Mark Parsons, who has previously managed Chelsea reserves, said: “We won’t start the tournament as the best, and I think we’ve accepted that, but we really believe in our qualities and that every minute and every game we get together will only make us stronger.”

Sweden aim for payback

Sweden are out to gain revenge for their Euro 2017 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. They also lost to the same opponents in the World Cup semi-final three years ago.

Boss Peter Gerhardsson said: “It’s always good to start well because if you win this kind of game you show a high level from the start. Then hopefully it’s a long tournament and you can grow into it.”

Pitch problems

On Friday, Switzerland boss Nils Nielsen criticised the pitch at their original training base, Rothwell Juniors, after his team were forced to train in Huddersfield ahead of their Group C game against Portugal on Saturday. He said: “It wasn’t up to standard.”

Picture of the day

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group B – Brentford Community Stadium
Germany’s Lina Magull celebrates opening the scoring against Denmark on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Up next

July 10
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Group D: France v Italy (8pm, New York Stadium)

