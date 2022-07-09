Two-try Andrew Porter helps Ireland to historic victory in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-try Andrew Porter helps Ireland to historic victory in New Zealand

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 10.33am Updated: July 9 2022, 10.49am
Andrew Porter scored both of Ireland’s tries (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Andrew Porter scored both of Ireland's tries (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Ireland claimed a historic first win away to New Zealand to force a series decider following a breathless Dunedin encounter packed with drama.

Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved 23-12 victory over the indisciplined All Blacks.

Captain Johnny Sexton – passed fit to play following concussion concerns – added 13 points as Andy Farrell’s side set up a tantalising third and final Test in Wellington thanks to a landmark result.

New Zealand cruised to a 42-19 success in Auckland last weekend but their quest to clinch series glory at the first opportunity was undermined by repeated infringements.

Replacement prop Angus Ta’avao was sent off for ploughing into the head of Garry Ringrose at the end of a chaotic 15-minute first-half spell during which team-mates Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were sin-binned.

Referee Jaco Peyper was at the heart of the gripping action and could arguably have punished the ragged hosts more severely.

Referee Jaco Peyper was kept busy (PA)

Beauden Barrett’s improvised score and a late Will Jordan try gave the depleted Kiwis hope but they proved powerless to prevent a first home defeat to their opponents having won the previous 12 meetings.

Ireland arrived at Forsyth Barr Stadium bruised from being blown away at Eden Park.

Farrell’s men once again made a rapid start and, on this occasion, went ahead inside three minutes.

Leinster prop Porter bulldozed over at the end of sustained Irish pressure, with Sexton adding the extras and then landing a long-range penalty forced by the doggedness of Caelan Doris.

New Zealand were struggling to make an impact and were hampered by repeated indiscretions during a frantic opening period in which they were twice down to 13 men.

Winger Fainga’anuku was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card following a reckless charge down on Mack Hansen before prop Tu’ungafasi joined him in the sin bin for tackling Ringrose off the ball to deny the Irish a second try.

Ta’avao was brought on as front-row cover for Tu’ungafasi but promptly dismissed with a bloodied face in the 31st minute following a sickening head-on-head contact with Ringrose, who departed to be replaced by Bundee Aki.

South African official Peyper was at the centre of the gripping action.

He should have briefly reduced New Zealand to 12 men due to their foul play temporarily leading to uncontested scrums.

Amid the chaos, Ireland struggled to manage the game and squandered numerous chances to stretch the scoreboard before being pegged back just before the break.

New Zealand were rewarded for relentless pressure as Beauden Barrett dived over after the ball squirted out of a ruck, with brother Jordie Barrett adding the conversion.

Tadhg Beirne
Tadhg Beirne celebrates their win (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

That score left Ireland just 10-7 ahead at the interval and also down to 14 men for the restart after vice-captain James Ryan was moments earlier shown a yellow card for cynically stopping a quick-tap penalty.

Ireland regained their composure during the break and were rewarded for their patience.

Porter – who had only scored two international tries in his career before kick-off – again battered his way over, just before lock Ryan returned to bolster the ranks.

Influential Sexton retained his 100 per cent kicking record, slotting the conversion and then adding two important penalties to steer his side home.

New Zealand Ireland Rugby
Will Jordan got a late consolation try for the hosts (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

The fly-half, who turns 37 on Monday, later departed the field gingerly following a painful slip, albeit he was fit enough to return for a post-match interview.

New Zealand pushed for a way back into the contest but were repeatedly thwarted by the immense Irish defence before substitute Jordan eventually claimed a late consolation.

Having surrendered momentum in the series, Ian Foster’s men will need to regroup ahead of next weekend’s titanic showdown in the capital.

