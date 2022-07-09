Yorkshire vow to block ‘offensive’ followers after response to Adil Rashid tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yorkshire vow to block ‘offensive’ followers after response to Adil Rashid tweet

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 11.17am
Yorkshire have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to offensive comments on their social media sites (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire have said they will block followers on their social media sites who post anything which is “deemed offensive”.

The White Rose county have responded to a series of comments after announcing on Twitter that bowler Adil Rashid was heading to Mecca with his family to celebrate Hajj.

Yorkshire said: “Yorkshire CCC will not tolerate any comments which could be deemed offensive. For this reason we will be removing offensive comments and blocking those who post them from this page.”

In an earlier tweet, Yorkshire wished Rashid and his family a safe journey and “a very warm Hajj”.

The club said: “Yorkshire and England leg spinner Adil Rashid will be completing his Hajj (pilgrimage to mecca) today.

“We wish Adil and his family a very warm Hajj Mubarak, and a safe journey. To all that are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, we wish a very warm Eid Mubarak. #OneRose.”

In November last year, Rashid publicly supported county team-mate Azeem Rafiq’s allegation of racism against former Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan.

Rafiq claimed Vaughan made racist comments to a group of Asian team-mates during his time as Yorkshire skipper and Rashid later issued a statement confirming he also recalled the incident.

Vaughan, who has denied the allegations, stepped back from his role as pundit with the BBC last month.

