Ange Postecoglou says testing Rapid Vienna friendly ‘exactly’ what Celtic needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou says testing Rapid Vienna friendly ‘exactly’ what Celtic needed

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 8.45pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was happy with his side’s friendly with Rapid Vienna (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was happy with his side’s friendly with Rapid Vienna (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s 3-3 friendly draw with Rapid Vienna was “exactly” what his players needed as they gear up for the new campaign.

In their second pre-season outing in Austria, the Scottish champions led three times at the Allianz Stadion in Vienna before being pegged back.

Midfielder Matt O’Riley opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a strike from the edge of the box but Bernhard Zimmermann capitalised on some Celtic slackness to tap in the equaliser.

Postecoglou made 10 changes at the break and midfielder David Turnbull scored from a Kyogo Furuhashi cross in the 56th minute to restore Celtic’s lead but Rene Kriwak soon had the scores level again.

Turnbull set up Furuhashi to slot in a third in the 56th minute but just as it looked as if Celtic would emerge with the win, Emanuel Aiwu headed in from a corner with the last touch of the game.

Hoops boss Postecoglou, however, was happy with the work out and told CelticTV: “It was a good game. I thought it didn’t feel like a friendly game, both teams were sort of going at it.

“It was exactly what you need because sometimes friendly games can be a bit passive but I thought both halves, both teams were going at it and it was a good contest.

“It felt like a real game and whenever you play away from home, particularly in Europe, it is always a bit of a challenge so it was a great exercise for us.

“Overall the key things for me was it was a good contest.

“There was some positive moments and some areas to improve.

“Again you only find that out if it is a good game and for us, the main thing is we have stuff we can take out of that game and work on and give feedback back to the boys, both positive and stuff we need to reinforce to improve.

“Sometimes these friendly games can be a bit meaningless, today was a good one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier