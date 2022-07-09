Aberdeen lead tributes after former player Davie Robb dies age 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen lead tributes after former player Davie Robb dies age 74

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 9.55pm
Former Aberdeen player Davie Robb has died, aged 74 (Andy Newport/PA)
Aberdeen have paid tribute to former player Davie Robb following his death at the age of 74.

Robb played at Pittodrie between 1966 and 1977 and scored the winning goal in the 2-1 League Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden Park in 1976.

He was also part of the Dons side who won the Scottish Cup in 1970. Capped five times for Scotland,

Robb subsequently played for Tampa Bay Rowdies, Norwich City, Philadelphia Fury, Vancouver Whitecaps, Tulsa Roughnecks and Dunfermline Athletic.

A statement on the Dons website read: “Aberdeen FC was deeply saddened to learn the news that, one of our former greats, Davie Robb has passed away.

“Davie was the embodiment of the cult hero, a footballer who played the game the way the supporters would if only they were allowed off the terraces and onto the park.

“Robb gave everything to the game, left nothing on the pitch, but was an entertainer too, whether he had the ball at his feet, or an opponent by the scruff of the neck.

“When Davie was in the team, the game was guaranteed to be fun, the game that we fell in love with as kids.

“Twice a cup winner, every time Davie went onto the pitch, he left an indelible impression. At time up, he had always made a contribution to the game, one way or another.

“With 345 appearances and 98 goals, Davie is in the top 20 AFC appearances and goals charts.

“A larger than life character, with the talent to back it up, Davie Robb will forever be an Aberdeen legend.”

