Rangers-Sunderland friendly in Portugal abandoned after floodlight failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers-Sunderland friendly in Portugal abandoned after floodlight failure

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 10.19pm Updated: July 9 2022, 11.09pm
Rangers’ match was called off after a floodlight failure (Tim Goode/PA)
Rangers’ match was called off after a floodlight failure (Tim Goode/PA)

Rangers’ friendly against Sunderland in Portugal was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

The Black Cats were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira when there was a power outage before the second half could get under way.

Luke O’Nien had opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he turned a corner past Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin, who had denied former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts earlier in the match.

In the 39th minute Antonio Colak, Rangers’ new signing from PAOK, had an effort saved by Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson at his near post.

However, when the lights went out at the break, there was to be no more action.

The official Rangers Twitter account said: “We apologise to our supporters for the inconvenience and wish @SunderlandAFC the best for the upcoming season.”

Rangers subsequently offered to reimburse supporters who had bought a ticket or television package.

A statement from the club read: “Tonight’s match in Portugal was abandoned at half-time due to a stadium floodlight issue.

“Neither Rangers or Sunderland were responsible for the stadium operations and the floodlight failure.

“However, Rangers appreciate the support of our loyal fans and the support they give the team everywhere we go which means everything to us.

“Rangers will refund the ticket cost to all Rangers ticket holders and our supporters that purchased the match on RangersTV.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]