Rangers-Sunderland friendly in Portugal abandoned after floodlight failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers’ friendly against Sunderland in Portugal was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

The Black Cats were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira when there was a power outage before the second half could get under way.

Luke O’Nien had opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he turned a corner past Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin, who had denied former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts earlier in the match.

In the 39th minute Antonio Colak, Rangers’ new signing from PAOK, had an effort saved by Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson at his near post.

However, when the lights went out at the break, there was to be no more action.

The official Rangers Twitter account said: “We apologise to our supporters for the inconvenience and wish @SunderlandAFC the best for the upcoming season.”

Rangers subsequently offered to reimburse supporters who had bought a ticket or television package.

A statement from the club read: “Tonight’s match in Portugal was abandoned at half-time due to a stadium floodlight issue.

“Neither Rangers or Sunderland were responsible for the stadium operations and the floodlight failure.

“However, Rangers appreciate the support of our loyal fans and the support they give the team everywhere we go which means everything to us.

“Rangers will refund the ticket cost to all Rangers ticket holders and our supporters that purchased the match on RangersTV.”