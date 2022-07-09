Comeback queens earn draws to leave Group C wide open at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comeback queens earn draws to leave Group C wide open at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 11.41pm
Netherlands fans saw the defending champions fight back to launch their Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)
Reigning champions the Netherlands had to settle for a point as they kicked off their Euro 2022 Group C campaign with a hard-fought draw against Sweden.

The spoils in the group’s other game were shared too as Portugal came from behind to deny Switzerland victory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Saturday’s events at the tournament.

Going Dutch

Netherlands’ Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side’s equaliser against Sweden
The Netherlands had to do it the hard way as they launched their campaign with a fightback draw against Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Having fallen behind to Jonna Andersson’s first-half strike and lost keeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen to injury, they dragged themselves back into the game through Jill Roord, who might have snatched victory as time ran down.

Striker Vivianne Miedema said: “What a match. At half-time, we knew that we could do better and I’m so proud of the team, how we changed things round for the second half.”

Silva lining for Portugal

Portugal, who only made the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, were in deep trouble inside five minutes against Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village.

Early goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic had Francisco Neto’s side starring down the barrel, but Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva struck within eight second-half minutes to set up a grandstand finish.

Both sides might have won it at the death with Geraldine Reuteler for Switzerland and Portugal substitute Telma Encarnacao hitting the woodwork, but they ultimately had to settle for a point apiece.

Ton up

Skipper Lia Walti will have cause to remember Switzerland’s opening game with particular fondness despite their failure to hang on to their lead.

The Arsenal midfielder, described by Swiss coach Nils Nielsen as the “brain, heart and soul” of his team, won her 100th cap against Portugal.

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

Rahel Kiwic (second right) scores Switzerland’s second goal against Portugal
Quote of the day

Up next

July 10
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Group D: France v Italy (8pm, New York Stadium)

