Belgium and France to begin their Euro 22 campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Belgium and France to begin their Euro 22 campaigns

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 4.33am
Belgium and France launch their Euro 2022 campaigns on Sunday (Leila Coker/AP/PA)
Belgium and France launch their Euro 2022 campaigns on Sunday (Leila Coker/AP/PA)

Free-scoring Belgium and miserly France join the Euro 2022 party on Sunday as Group D finally gets under way.

The Belgians launch their campaign against Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, while the French go head-to-head with Italy at Rotherham’s New York Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look of what lies ahead on day five of the finals.

Going for goals

Belgium’s 15 matches during the 2021-22 campaign yielded no fewer than 63 goals, and a continuation of that form would give them every chance of making it to the knockout stage at a major tournament for the first time.

However, in Iceland they will face opponents who successfully negotiated the group stage in 2013 and are competing at their fourth successive Euros.

None shall pass

France made it through their eight Group G qualifiers without conceding a single goal and will head into their battle with Italy determined to extend that record.

However the Italians, with seven Juventus players in their squad, made it to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2019 and will have high hopes of denting French hopes.

As you were

All four teams in Group C emerged from the opening round of fixtures on Saturday with something to show for their efforts.

Reigning champions the Netherlands needed a second-half equaliser from Jill Roord to cancel out Jonna Andersson’s opener as they drew 1-1 with Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Switzerland, who led Portugal 2-0 after five minutes courtesy of goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic, had to make do with a point after Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva hit back a Leigh Sports Village.

Ton up

Skipper Lia Walti will have cause to remember Switzerland’s opening game with particular fondness despite their failure to hang on to their lead.

The Arsenal midfielder, described by Swiss coach Nils Nielsen as the “brain, heart and soul” of his team, won her 100th cap against Portugal.

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

Rahel Kiwic (second right) scores Switzerland’s second goal against Portugal
Rahel Kiwic (second right) scores Switzerland’s second goal against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 11
Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, St Mary’s Stadium)
Group A: England v Norway (8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier