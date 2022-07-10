Matt O’Riley happy to brush off cobwebs with Celtic opener ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matt O’Riley happy to brush off cobwebs with Celtic opener ahead of new season

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 10.45am
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is happy to be back in action (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is happy to be back in action (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley was happy to brush off the cobwebs in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Rapid Vienna as he prepares for a new campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder was given the first 45 minutes of the friendly in the Allianz Stadion in Austria and he opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a strike from the edge of the box.

In a competitive encounter, Bernhard Zimmermann capitalised on a Celtic defensive mistake to knock in the equaliser.

O’Riley was one of 10 changes made by boss Ange Postecoglou at the break and the goals kept coming in the second half.

Midfielder David Turnbull finished a Kyogo Furuhashi cross in the 56th minute but Rene Kriwak soon had the scores level again.

Turnbull set up Furuhashi to score a third in the 56th minute but with the last action of the game Emmanuel Aiwu headed in a corner.

The Denmark Under-21 player told CelticTV that, “it is always nice to score” as he analysed the workout.

He said: “It was good. It was nice to be back playing.

“There was a few cobwebs that I needed to brush off, of course, the same as everyone else.

“But I felt good overall. It took me 10 or 15 minutes to get going, to be honest, but after that I felt good.

“That was the first game, you can’t expect too much more.

“I thought there were some good bits, a lot of stuff to improve on definitely.

“We were sloppy at times but like I said, it was the first game.”

Postecoglou said the physicality of the match was “exactly” what Celtic needed as they geared up to defend their cinch Premiership title with a tilt at the Champions League also on the horizon and O’Riley concurred.

He said: “It was the perfect test for what we needed.

“They were a good side and it was a good atmosphere for a pre-season game which was nice and yes, the physicality was what we needed going into the Scottish league where we are going to expect teams to try to stop us in different ways, whether it be kicking us or whatever it will be.

“So it was perfect for that and hopefully we can build on that, get more minutes for everyone and see how we go.”

