Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 12.01pm
Lewis Hamilton said he was “disgusted” to hear that fans being subjected to abuse (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Lewis Hamilton said he was "disgusted" to hear that fans being subjected to abuse (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.

A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.

Sixty thousand fans have travelled from Holland to turn this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix into a home event for world champion Max Verstappen
Sixty thousand fans have travelled from Holland to turn this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix into a home event for world champion Max Verstappen (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.

“Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.

“Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1. We cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

An earlier statement from F1 read: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Sixty thousand fans have travelled from Holland to turn this weekend’s race into a home event for Verstappen.

A number of Verstappen’s orange-clad army celebrated Hamilton’s demise in qualifying.

Responding to their celebrations, Hamilton said: “I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what. A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that?

“It is mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I was grateful I didn’t end up in hospital and I wasn’t heavily injured.”

