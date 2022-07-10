‘Massive month for women’s sport’ excites Danni Wyatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Massive month for women’s sport’ excites Danni Wyatt

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 4.39pm
Danni Wyatt is looking forward to the action (PA)
Danni Wyatt is looking forward to the action (PA)

Danni Wyatt highlighted a “massive month for women’s sport” ahead of England’s first one-day international against South Africa on Monday.

The teams go into the Northampton match with two points each from the multi-format series after the only Test match finished in a rain-affected draw.

The game will be Heather Knight’s side’s first in the format since their World Cup final loss to Australia as they step up their preparation for the Commonwealth Games, where T20 cricket makes its debut at Edgbaston.

With the Commonwealth Games and the focus on Euro 2022, Wyatt believes it is an exciting time for women’s sport.

“It’s a massive month for women’s sport. You’ve got the Euros, you’ve got us playing as well,” Wyatt said.

“I was actually lucky enough to go to Old Trafford with a few of the girls the other night, which was an unreal atmosphere.

“I was in shock with how good the atmosphere was and hopefully the girls can go all the way and win the Euros, that would be class.

“We’re all getting really behind the girls as well. I’m a big fan of the Lionesses and most of our girls are as well, it’s great to watch.”

Following the international retirement of Anya Shrubsole after the World Cup, heralding a new era for England, Wyatt believes the new faces in the squad have adapted well.

She continued: “They fitted in really well around the group. They’ve been in and out of the squads for a while now and I’ve played a lot of cricket with Lauren (Bell) at the (Southern) Vipers and with (Issy) Wong as well so they’ve both fitted in really nicely and you could see in the Test match how well they bowled.

“So I’m sure if they get their chance this series that they’ll grab it.”

England were trying to force a win in the Test match when the rain fell at Taunton on the final day but Wyatt believes her team will have to be at their best to beat South Africa.

“South Africa have shown how good they are at these big tournaments and whenever they get the chance,” she said.

“They play really well as a team and they’ve got some outstanding players in their team and we’re going to have to bring our A game throughout this series.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier