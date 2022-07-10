Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin praises professional display against Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin praises professional display against Peterhead

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 5.45pm
Jim Goodwin was pleased with Aberdeen’s opening Premier Sports Cup win at Peterhead (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin was pleased with Aberdeen’s opening Premier Sports Cup win at Peterhead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin praised his Aberdeen players’ “attitude and application” after Christian Ramirez’s second-half double gave the Dons a 2-0 win in their opening Premier Sports Cup Group A game against Peterhead.

The League One outfit made life tough for the visitors before Ramirez converted a penalty in the 63rd minute after Matt Kennedy was knocked to the ground inside the area by defender Jack Brown.

The Pittodrie striker then headed in a Marley Watkins cross 10 minutes later to seal the points and Goodwin was satisfied with the 90 minutes overall.

The former Alloa and St Mirren manager told Premier Sports: “First and foremost we are delighted with the end result.

“We would have liked a few more goals and I have to give credit to the young Peterhead goalkeeper (Jack Newman), I think he deserved his man-of-the-match award today.

“Credit to Jim McInally and all his players, they were very well organised.

“I have been that part-time manager in the past before where you are playing against Premiership opposition and you want to keep it compact and frustrate them and they certainly did that in the first half.

“So well done to Peterhead, but ultimately I am happy with the attitude and application of my players.

“It is never easy. You are on a hiding to nothing in these games.

“We are expected to win and thankfully we got the result.

“Like I said, we would have liked more goals, but the clean sheet was important too. All in all, I think it was a decent day.”

Goodwin hopes Ramirez has shown the way to goal early in the season for his fellow forward-thinking team-mates.

The Irishman said: “That’s the message we have given to all the attacking players during this League Cup campaign.

“It is an opportunity to get some goals early on in the campaign, to get some confidence and hopefully get some momentum going into the league campaign.

“So really, really pleased with the attitude first and foremost and, of course, the two goals was excellent.”

