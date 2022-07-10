Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 8.07pm
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic alongside runner-up Nick Kyrgios (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic alongside runner-up Nick Kyrgios (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion.

It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.

Djokovic’s 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) triumph over Kyrgios – in his maiden final of a major – extended his unbeaten run on Centre Court with his last loss at the 15,000-seater venue back in 2013 to Andy Murray.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the final day of the tournament.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic shares a laugh with Nick Kyrgios after their Centre Court battle where the winner declared their friendship officially a ‘bromance’ after the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Two British bridesmaids

There was the possibility of two British winners on the final day of the 2022 Championships but Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne came second best in their respective wheelchair tournaments.

Hewett made the final of the singles at Wimbledon for the first time and on four occasions had the chance to serve out the match on Court Three, but he lost to Shingo Kunieda, who secured a 28th major title.

A maiden success at the All England Club by a 4-6 7-5 7-6 (5) score for the Japanese great saw him complete the last leg of his Golden Slam.

Lapthorne also suffered disappointment in the quad doubles, going down 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-3 alongside David Wagner to Sam Schroder and Niels Vink in the last match of the tournament.

