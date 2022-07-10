Reece Topley hails calmness of new captain Jos Buttler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece Topley hails calmness of new captain Jos Buttler

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 8.43pm
Jos Buttler’s calmness under pressure was hailed by Reece Topley (David Davies/PA)
Reece Topley hailed Jos Buttler’s calmness under pressure after England prevented India from claiming a Twenty20 series clean sweep despite Suryakumar Yadav’s buccaneering century.

After England rebounded from limp batting displays at the Ageas Bowl and Edgbaston to post 215 for seven at Trent Bridge, Topley snared Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as India slid to 31 for three.

But Yadav threatened to deprive Buttler of his first win as England’s full-time white-ball captain, showcasing his power and audacity with 14 fours and six sixes in a stellar 117 off just 55 balls.

He played almost a lone hand in bringing down the equation to 25 required from the final nine balls after England had held back Moeen Ali until the penultimate over but the off-spinner delivered a dot before Yadav toe-ended a wider delivery to long-off.

Suryakumar Yadav played a remarkable innings
That proved the decisive moment as India slipped to a 17-run defeat, settling for a 2-1 series victory, but what struck left-arm seamer Topley was his skipper’s demeanour just as the tension was ramping up.

“I kept looking at Jos and I couldn’t really tell the situation of the game from when we were on top to chasing balls some overs,” said Topley, whose three for 22 came on a day where 413 runs were scored.

“It’s a credit to him and one of his great qualities that he’ll bring as a captain. In a high-scoring game, it’s easy to get carried away with emotions.

“Almost a skill in itself, as much as bowling slower balls and whatever, it’s about keeping your head and not getting wrapped up in everything.”

Buttler had made an inauspicious start since succeeding Eoin Morgan and England came into this dead rubber with question marks over their batting after two failed chases in this series.

They chose to bat first and Dawid Malan contributed a sparkling 77 from 39 balls, including five sixes against a largely second string India bowling line-up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah rested.

After just a third win in their last 10 T20s, Topley mused about how teams are adjusting to England’s style which he believes could be crucial for their World Cup preparations in three months’ time.

“We’ve been trend-setters in how to go about the game,” he said. “It’s interesting how other teams have adapted to counteract the way we’ve played. That’s valuable information going into the World Cup.

“The last two performances weren’t ideal but you trust the process and it’s a brand that when you come to tournaments, it will pay off: being brave and aggressive and always being on the front foot.

“It’s a long-term goal, it’s not necessarily about this series, it’s the T20 World Cup – how are we going to play to be successful in that?”

With several fast bowlers on the sidelines, Topley has resurrected his England career this year after several back injuries and has performed admirably in six T20s, boosting his own World Cup hopes.

Averaging 24 with an economy rate of just seven runs per over, Topley is satisfied by what he has accomplished but admitted the recent upheaval, including Matthew Mott taking over as limited-overs head coach, means he cannot be assured of anything.

“Since this year, I think I’ve taken all the opportunities that have come my way,” he added. “But new coach, new captain, there’s new people to try and impress. In my head, I think it’s back to square one to try to impress the right people.”

Topley marvelled at a Yadav innings “that was so, so unique. I haven’t seen or come up against anything like that”, with the India batter bringing up a maiden international century off just 48 balls.

“It was one of the best in the T20s I’ve seen,” India captain Rohit said. “You only get to see that every now and then.

“We know the quality of him, he’s got shots all over the ground, manoeuvring the field, playing all around the ground. It’s a very rare quality a batter can have and Surya definitely has all of that.

“It’s a good sign for us to have a player like him in the squad and I’m pretty sure he’s going to go from strength to strength from here on in.”

