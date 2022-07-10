Berglind Thorvaldsdottir says Iceland have more to offer after Belgium draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir says Iceland have more to offer after Belgium draw

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 9.11pm
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” after drawing 1-1 against Belgium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” in their next match after being held to a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the opening game of Group D at Euro 2022.

The forward missed a penalty for Iceland in the first half but put them in front five minutes after the break in an entertaining match at the City Academy Stadium.

Belgium then equalised from the spot in the 65th minute when Justine Vanhaevermaet sent goalkeeper Sandra Sigurdardottir the wrong way to share the spoils.

Iceland are up against Italy on Thursday in their second group game and Thorvaldsdottir believes her side will move forward.

She told uefa.com: “It was a really good feeling [to score] and celebrating with the fans from Iceland was amazing.

“We came for the win, but a draw is not the end of the world. I’m sure we will come back stronger in the next game.”

Despite a strong start from Iceland, Belgium worked their way back into the match and captain Tessa Wullaert admitted that the game was up for grabs.

“The game started as we expected; it was really physical and we had to deal with it,” she said.

“We adapted in the second half and created some chances, but it was a 50-50 game, which could have gone either way. One point is ok today.”

Vanhaevermaet rescued a point for Belgium with her spot-kick but believes there is work to be done for ahead of the Red Flames’ next game against France on Thursday.

“It’s a double-edged feeling to end up with a draw, but I think the game could have gone both ways,” she added.

“We had a really good game plan, but our passing wasn’t as solid as it might have been.”

