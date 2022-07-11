Euro 2022: Hosts England play down ‘pressure’ talk ahead of Norway clash By Press Association July 11 2022, 4.33am England are gearing up for their second outing at Euro 2022 (Steven Paston/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Euro 2022: France lay down marker with demolition of Italy Sarina Wiegman: It’s easy to say that the pressure is on England Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland will play for injured forward Simone Magill Belgium and France to begin their Euro 22 campaigns