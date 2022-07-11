The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 5.03am
Novak Djokovic was crowned Wimbledon champion for the seventh time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrated his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam crown overall with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final, while there was a first major success for Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles.

There were impressive wins for all the home nations in the second Tests of their rugby union tours, while Jos Buttler earned his first win as England’s full-time white-ball captain, even as his side lost their Twenty20 series 2-1 to India.

France fired a warning to their Euro 2022 rivals with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy in their Group D opener, while Charles Leclerc took victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Sealed with a kiss: Novak Djokovic lifts the Wimbledon trophy for a seventh time
The final proved one step too far for Nick Kyrgios
Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan's first grand slam champion
Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani had a night to forget as France ran out 5-1 winners in their Euro 2022 clash, with Grace Geyoro scoring a first-half hat-trick
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was triumphant in the Austrian Grand Prix
Dawid Malan hit 77 as England won their first limited-overs match under new captain Jos Buttler on Sunday but the T20 series against India was lost 2-1
New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland had fun with the crowd as he was presented to fans at a special event at the Etihad Stadium
Tiger Woods was back at the home of golf as he arrived in Scotland early to practise ahead of this week's Open at St Andrews
Xander Schauffele meanwhile warmed up in impressive fashion for the final major of the year by winning the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club
Owen Farrell kicked 20 points as England beat Australia 25-18 in Brisbane to level their Test series at 1-1
Gareth Anscombe (far right) kicked a last-gasp conversion as Wales beat South Africa 13-12 in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider next week
Andrew Porter scored a try in each half as Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand to level their three-match Test series
Bevan French was on the scoresheet but could not prevent Wigan losing a thriller to St Helens at Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle
Derek Chisora (right) beat favourite Kubrat Pulev on points in their heavyweight contest at the O2 Arena
Back at Wimbledon, Sue Barker said a tearful goodbye after bringing her 30-year broadcasting career to an end
