In pictures: The story of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 6.03am
Novak Djokovic won another Wimbledon title (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic won another Wimbledon title (Adam Davy/PA)

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina lifted singles titles at the end of a memorable 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the fortnight in pictures.

Day 1

Emma Raducanu's Centre Court debut ended in a first-round victory
Emma Raducanu’s Centre Court debut ends in a first-round victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Jodie Burrage hands Percy Pig sweets to an unwell ball boy during her first-round match
Jodie Burrage hands Percy Pig sweets to an unwell ball boy during her first-round match (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 2

Ryan Peniston was among six British players to progress to the second round on day two of the Championships
Ryan Peniston was among six British players to progress to the second round on day two of the Championships (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Kyrgios came through a fiery five-set clash with Britain's Paul Jubb - but the Australian was later fined after admitting to spitting towards a spectator
Nick Kyrgios comes through a fiery five-set clash with Britain’s Paul Jubb – but the Australian was later fined after admitting to spitting towards a spectator (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Harmony Tan stuns Serena Williams under the roof, knocking out the 23-time grand slam singles champion in the first round (John Walton/PA)

Day 3

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko showed support for her war-torn country by wearing a yellow and blue ribbon during a second-round win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko shows support for her war-torn country by wearing a yellow and blue ribbon during a second-round win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray waves goodbye to Centre Court after a second-round exit to big-serving John Isner
Andy Murray waves goodbye to Centre Court after a second-round exit to big-serving John Isner, on the same day Emma Raducanu was beaten (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 4

Katie Boulter, two days after her gran died, pulled off an upset of sixth seed Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court
Katie Boulter, two days after her grandma died, pulls off an upset of sixth seed Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
On an impressive day for British players, Liam Broady celebrates beating 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets
On an impressive day for British players, Liam Broady celebrates beating 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 5

Heather Watson beats Kaja Juvan to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time
Heather Watson beats Kaja Juvan to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Venus Williams returned to Wimbledon, playing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles
Venus Williams makes her return to Wimbledon, playing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 6

Top seed Iga Swiatek was knocked out by Alize Cornet, right
Top seed Iga Swiatek is knocked out by Alize Cornet, right (Steven Paston/PA)
Nick Kyrgios celebrates victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic on Court One - before the Australian was accused of being a
Nick Kyrgios celebrates victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic on Court One – before the Australian was accused of being a “bully” by his beaten opponent (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 7

Roger Federer was one of the former champions who showed up to celebrate 100 years of Centre Court
Roger Federer was one of the former champions who showed up to celebrate 100 years of Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
Under the roof, Novak Djokovic just about beat Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven before Wimbledon's 11pm curfew before questioning the scheduling
Under the roof, Novak Djokovic just about beat Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven before Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew before questioning the scheduling (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 8

Protester Jason Leith in front of the Wimbledon honours board to draw attention to Peng Shuai
Protester Jason Leith points at the Wimbledon honours board to draw attention to the Peng Shuai situation (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
2019 champion Simona Halep eased past fourth seed Paula Badosa
2019 champion Simona Halep eases past fourth seed Paula Badosa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 9

British number one Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin in five sets to reach the semi-finals
British number one Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin in a five-set thriller to reach the semi-finals (John Walton/PA)
Mum-of-two Tatjana Maria (left) hugs fellow German Jule Niemeier after beating her in three sets to reach the semi-finals
Mum-of-two Tatjana Maria (left) hugs fellow German Jule Niemeier after beating her in three sets to reach the semi-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 10

Rafael Nadal somehow overcame injury to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets
Rafael Nadal somehow overcomes injury to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets (Adam Davy/PA)
Ajla Tomljanovic's run came to an end against Elena Rybakina
Ajla Tomljanovic’s run comes to an end against Elena Rybakina (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 11

Ons Jabeur makes sure Centre Court acknowledges Tatjana Maria after the Tunisian beat her
Ons Jabeur makes sure Centre Court acknowledges Tatjana Maria after the Tunisian beat her “barbecue buddy” to reach the women’s final (Steven Paston/PA)
Rafael Nadal called a press conference to announce he was withdrawing from Wimbledon due to injury
Rafael Nadal at a press conference announcing his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to injury (Joe Toth/PA)

Day 12

Cameron Norrie made a superb start to his semi-final against Novak Djokovic.
Cameron Norrie makes a superb start to his semi-final against Novak Djokovic… (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic
…but the defending champion proves too good and books his place in the final (John Walton/PA)
Alfie Hewett celebrates after he and Gordon Reid won a late-night wheelchair doubles thriller on Court One
Alfie Hewett celebrates after he and Gordon Reid won a late-night wheelchair doubles thriller on Court One (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 13

Russia-born Elena Rybakina clinched the women's singles title
Russia-born Elena Rybakina clinches the women’s singles title (John Walton/PA)
Beaten finalist Ons Jabeur's supporters showed their appreciation
Beaten finalist Ons Jabeur’s supporters show their appreciation (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 14

Shingo Kunieda completed the 'Golden Slam' by beating Britain's Alfie Hewett in a thrilling men's wheelchair singles final
Shingo Kunieda completed the ‘Golden Slam’ by beating Britain’s Alfie Hewett in a thrilling men’s wheelchair singles final (Steven Paston/PA)
Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining men's single final - giving the Serbian his seventh title in SW19
Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining men’s single final – giving the Serbian his seventh title in SW19 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

