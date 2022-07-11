On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept world-record £80m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept world-record £80m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 6.03am
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United in his first spell at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United in his first spell at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United announced they had accepted Real Madrid’s world-record £80million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, on this day in 2009.

Real also confirmed a deal had been struck with United for Ronaldo, who at 24 was already established as one of the world’s best players and who the Spanish giants had been courting for over two years.

A statement on United’s official website said: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's last match for Manchester United before signing for Real Madrid was in the Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in Rome
Ronaldo’s last match for Manchester United before signing for Real Madrid was in the Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

“At Cristiano’s request – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give Real Madrid permission to talk to the player.

“Matters are expected to be concluded by 30 June. The club will not comment until further notice.”

Since joining the Old Trafford outfit from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, Ronaldo had scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Premier League club and helped them win a glut of silverware.

That included three successive Premier League titles from 2006-07 and the Champions League in 2008. Sir Alex Ferguson’s men had also just finished as runners-up in the European competition, losing 2-0 to Barcelona in what would prove Ronaldo’s final game with them.

The Portugal forward was the reigning FIFA World Player of the Year.

Ronaldo completed his move to the Bernabeu in the weeks that followed and went on to become Real Madrid’s all-time top-scorer, netting an incredible 451 goals in 438 games.

He won the Champions League four more times and was also named the world’s best player by FIFA another four times before departing for Juventus in 2018.

In August 2021, United confirmed they had reached an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo, then aged 36, for a £12.8m fee and he embarked on his second spell at Old Trafford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier