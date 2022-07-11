Brentford agree club-record £16m deal for Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brentford agree club-record £16m deal for Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 10.03am Updated: July 11 2022, 10.17am
Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to become Brentford’s record signing (Issac Parkin/PA)
Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to become Brentford's record signing (Issac Parkin/PA)

Brentford are expected to break their transfer record after agreeing an initial £16million fee to sign Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international is travelling to London for a medical and to discuss personal terms with the Bees, the PA news agency understands.

The fee could rise up to £20million with add-ons after the Bees look to have beaten interest from several other Premier League clubs.

Lewis-Potter played for Hull in a friendly against Fenerbahce in Marbella on Sunday night but has left the Tigers’ training camp to finalise his Premier League move.

There are not expected to be any issues with the personal terms and the deal will eclipse the previous record, which was set just a few days ago when the Bees signed Aaron Hickey from Bologna for a reported £14m.

Boss Thomas Frank will be hoping the 21-year-old can fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s expected departure.

Brentford were hoping to convince the Denmark international, 30, to stay in west London, but he has agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United.

Hull, who are preparing for their forthcoming Championship campaign, have already begun looking to strengthen their squad in light of Lewis-Potter’s expected exit.

They have agreed a fee with Antalyaspor for 23-year-old Dogukan Sinik.

The Turkey international winger is travelling to the Tigers’ training camp to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

