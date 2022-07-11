Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Nnamdi Ofoborh future unclear amid absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Nnamdi Ofoborh future unclear amid absence

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 3.37pm
Nnamdi Ofoborh’s health remains paramount says Rangers boss (Mike Egeton/PA)
Nnamdi Ofoborh's health remains paramount says Rangers boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed that the health of Nnamdi Ofoborh remains paramount as he conceded the player’s future remains unclear.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club in the summer of 2021 and joined up with Steven Gerrard’s squad.

However, tests flagged up an issue with Ofoborh’s heart and he remains on the sidelines.

Gerrard’s successor, Van Bronkchorst, revealed the former Bournemouth player appears at the Rangers Training Centre “once in a while and he is still one of the boys”.

However, he is unable able to put a timeframe on the player’s possible return to action.

The Dutchman told a number of media outlets: “I haven’t welcomed him on the pitch and neither did Steven.

“He’s a player of course who had some problems – still has problems – and it’s a situation we have to be very careful about to make sure we make the right decisions for his health.

“That process is still going. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but for me the most important thing is health.

“If you see him he’s very good with the boys and very energetic and happy.

“I feel really bad for him that he cannot be on the pitch, but the most important thing is his health.”

