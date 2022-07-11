Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 4.27pm Updated: July 11 2022, 4.51pm
Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions at the end of their match against Crystal Palace in May (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.

Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.

A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”

The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.

Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents.

Tougher penalties, including full or partial stadium closures, are set to be imposed for offences committed in this area from the start of the new season.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt said last month that the football authorities and clubs were united on the need for stricter sanctions to stamp out the problem of pitch invasions.

On the crowd trouble last season, Hewitt said: “It’s a worrying and ugly trend. The pitch is sacred and players, match officials and coaches have to be able to play in a safe environment.

“If you look at some of the footage that happens at the end of last season, it was disturbing and anything but safe for those players and indeed for some of those fans that invaded the pitch.

“It’s a huge concern and we are working in the FA to put in place the toughest possible sanctions that we can.”

A Nottingham Forest supporter was jailed for assaulting Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp after fans invaded the pitch at the end of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the City Ground. The supporter, Robert Biggs, was also given a 10-year football banning order.

Two Sheffield United players – Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie – were charged with common assault by Nottinghamshire Police in relation to incidents surrounding the same match.

Players were also confronted by spectators during matches at Manchester City, Northampton and Port Vale in the final month of the season.

