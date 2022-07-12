On this day in 2009: Anderson and Panesar steer England to unlikely Ashes draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2009: Anderson and Panesar steer England to unlikely Ashes draw

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 6.03am
James Anderson and Monty Panesar embrace after drawing the first Ashes Test of 2009. (Gareth Copley/PA)
Last-wicket pair James Anderson and Monty Panesar delivered a defiant partnership to secure a thrilling draw for England in the opening Ashes Test on this day in 2009.

Dominated by Australia for the majority of the match in Cardiff, England produced a determined display to salvage a draw just as they seemed set to subside to a comprehensive defeat.

Having slipped to 70 for five in the morning session of the final day to face the prospect of a humiliating innings defeat, Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood spearheaded England’s stunning fightback with a magnificent 74 spanning 343 minutes at the crease.

James Anderson kept the Australian bowlers at bay during the closing stages of the Test.
But with a minimum of 11.3 overs remaining and England still trailing Australia by six runs, Collingwood fell to a juggling catch at gully to leave England’s slim prospects resting on Anderson and Panesar.

Neither player has much pedigree with a bat in their hands but the pair repelled 69 deliveries and defied Australia’s best efforts for 40 minutes to provide a memorable finish for a crowd who gave them a standing ovation at the end of every over they survived.

Anderson ended unbeaten with 21 runs from 53 balls with Panesar also holding firm on seven not out from 35 deliveries as England would ultimately go on to regain the Ashes with a 2-1 series win.

