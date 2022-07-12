England hit a new high with thumping win over Norway in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England hit a new high with thumping win over Norway in Brighton

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 8.19am
England thrashed Norway 8-0 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England thrashed Norway 8-0 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England’s 8-0 defeat of Norway on Monday night set a new record for the Women’s European Championship finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the tournament’s most one-sided contests, prior to Sarina Wiegman’s team rewriting the record books.

England 6 Scotland 0 (2017)

England v Scotland
Jodie Taylor (left) scored a hat-trick against Scotland in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jodie Taylor’s hat-trick and further goals from Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan made it a miserable night for Scotland in Holland.

Sweden 5 Finland 0 (2013)

Lotta Schelin and Nilla Fischer each scored twice and Kosovare Asllani also found the target as Sweden dominated.

Sweden
Kosovare Asllani (left) and Nilla Fischer were both on the scoresheet for Sweden against Finland (Danny Lawson/PA)

Germany 5-0 Russia (2001)

The holders needed 43 minutes to break through, but Bettina Wiegmann’s effort opened the floodgates. Birgit Prinz and Maren Meinert stretched the advantage before Sandra Smisek netted twice inside the last 17 minutes.

Norway 5 Denmark 0 (1997)

Marianne Petterson struck twice in each half to become the only player to score four goals in a Women’s European Championship finals match. Heidi Store completed the scoring.

