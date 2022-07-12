Jacques Nienaber recalls eight of South Africa’s World Cup winners to face Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jacques Nienaber recalls eight of South Africa’s World Cup winners to face Wales

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 11.11am
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made a number of changes for the third Test against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made a number of changes for the third Test against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled eight of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning team for Saturday’s Test series decider against Wales.

After making 14 changes for the second Test, when Wales claimed a first victory on South African soil, Nienaber has reverted to a tried and tested formula.

World Cup captain Siya Kolisi is back for the Cape Town showdown, alongside players like wing Cheslin Kolbe, centre Damian De Allende and lock Lood De Jager.

Only fly-half Handre Pollard, scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, prop Trevor Nyakane, lock Eben Etzebeth – who wins his 100th cap – and flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit remain from Bloemfontein last weekend.

Etzebeth becomes the seventh Springboks player to clock up a century of Test appearances, following Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean De Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

Eleven of Saturday’s line-up in Cape Town, meanwhile, started when South Africa beat England to be crowned world champions three years ago.

“We selected a team and player combinations that we think will be the best for this specific game,” said Nienaber, who has named six forwards and just two backs on the replacements’ bench.

Eben Etzebeth
Eben Etzebeth will win his 100th cap for South Africa in the third Test against Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

“We had an honest discussion with the players telling them what we require from them this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance, and hopefully they can produce the goods and we can get the desired result.

“We have high standards as a team and we would like to maintain that and build momentum with a challenging season lying ahead.

“Wales have shown over the years and in the last two matches that they are real fighters, and it will require a top-class performance from us on Saturday to register a victory and ultimately clinch the series.

“We pointed out from the outset of the series that Wales will be desperate – and they showed that in the last two weeks.

“We are expecting another hard grind against them, and the fact that they will be playing for their first series victory ever in South Africa will make them even more desperate to push us to the limit this weekend, so we know it will be an epic battle.

“That said, we are also playing in what is essentially a final for us, and we know that we need to pitch up on the day and deliver a quality 80-minute performance to emerge victorious.

Team: D Willemse; C Kolbe, L Am, D De Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, J Hendrikse; T Nyakane, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe, E Etzebeth, L De Jager, S Kolisi (capt), P-S Du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, V Koch, F Mostert, K Smith, E Louw, F De Klerk, W Le Roux.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier