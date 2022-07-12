Reading sign midfielder Jeff Hendrick on season-long loan from Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reading sign midfielder Jeff Hendrick on season-long loan from Newcastle

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.45pm
Jeff Hendrick, who ended the last campaign at QPR, has joined Reading on a season-long loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jeff Hendrick, who ended the last campaign at QPR, has joined Reading on a season-long loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Reading have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR, will join up with Paul Ince’s Royals squad at their Bearwood Park training ground on Tuesday.

Ince told the club’s official website: “Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time.

“He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

“A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.”

Hendrick started out in England at Derby – who he joined from St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin – and spent four years at Burnley before signing for Newcastle as a free agent in 2020.

He has won 74 caps for his country after making his debut under Giovanni Trapattoni in 2013 and featured in all four of their Nations League games last month.

