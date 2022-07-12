Ian Wright hits back at Lord Sugar over Euro 2022 TV coverage comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Wright hits back at Lord Sugar over Euro 2022 TV coverage comment

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 1.45pm
Ian Wright (left) has responded to Lord Sugar’s online comments over television coverage of Euro 2022 (Peter Summers/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Pundit Ian Wright has hit back at suggestions from Lord Sugar that he was parachuted into television coverage of Euro 2022.

The business tycoon and former Tottenham chairman took to Twitter at the weekend to question the lack of male presence in coverage of the women’s tournament, and later welcomed Wright’s inclusion, along with Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, on the BBC’s panel for England’s 8-0 demolition of Norway on Monday evening.

However, former England and Gunners striker Wright addressed Lord Sugar in a video posted on his own Twitter account on Tuesday.

He said: “In your mind, you actually thought after you sent that tweet that the BBC phoned me up – never mind the fact that we’ve been ready to do this for a year, I’ve been booked for a year – you genuinely think that they called me up and said, ‘Ian, you’ve got to get back from Germany ASAP. Alan Sugar’s tweeted and we can’t upset him. We need to get you on’?

“You genuinely believe that that happened? Because I need to know, because that says to me that your ego is totally out of control.

“Where’s the people around you to hug you, bro?”

In his initial post on Saturday, Lord Sugar said: “I am watching the women’s football and notice that ALL the commentators are women. I also note when men’s football is on there is a symbolic female commentator to cover the broadcaster’s arse.

“Should I complain there should be a male commentator in women’s football?”

On Tuesday morning, and quoting his initial message, the Apprentice star added: “I was pleased to see my old mate Ian Wright was given the opportunity to commentate on the ladies game last night. I wonder if my earlier tweet below touched a nerve.

“Of course BBC Sport will say not at all, Ian was already lined up for it.”

England v North Macedonia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group D – St Mary’s Stadium
Ian Wright was a pundit as part of BBC’s coverage of the England v Norway Euro 2022 group match at St Mary’s (John Walton/PA Images).

Responding to Lord Sugar’s later post with tongue firmly in cheek, Wright urged him to repeat his call for male representation so he could cover England’s final Group A clash with Northern Ireland on Friday evening.

He said: “I’ve got to say thank you, thank you, man, for that tweet because if it wasn’t for you, I’d have missed one of the greatest England games that’s ever been played.

“The thing is, all seriousness, I’m glad you’re watching and the only thing that you can find fault with doesn’t even exist.

“I sit in rooms with ex-players belittling the women’s game all the time. I am so glad it annoys you and all of them.

“Can I just say I hope you enjoy the rest of the tournament. Can you please tweet again so I can work Friday, please? God bless.”

