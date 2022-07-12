Lewis Ferguson completes move from Aberdeen to Bologna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Ferguson completes move from Aberdeen to Bologna

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 3.17pm
Lewis Ferguson has made a move to Italy (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lewis Ferguson has made a move to Italy (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has completed his move from Aberdeen to Bologna.

The Dons confirmed the 22-year-old had moved to the Serie A club for an undisclosed fee, which is reported to be around £3million.

The former Hamilton player moved to the Dons four years ago and scored 37 goals in 169 appearances as well as winning four full Scotland caps.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.

“Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen. He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first-team games for his age, not only domestically but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.

“There’s no doubt Lewis has made a brave move, opting to go abroad and face the challenge of football in a different country, but I’m sure he will be a success.”

Bologna sold fellow Scotland international Aaron Hickey to Premier League Brentford earlier this summer.

