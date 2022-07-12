Jonny Brownlee pulls out of Commonwealth Games due to fractured wrist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonny Brownlee pulls out of Commonwealth Games due to fractured wrist

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.00pm
Jonny Brownlee has been forced to pull out of the Commonwealth Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jonny Brownlee has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover in time from a fractured wrist.

The 32-year-old would have been a big medal hope for England in the individual triathlon and mixed relay but will not make it to the start line in Sutton Park.

Brownlee broke his elbow in a bike crash during the Leeds round of the World Triathlon Championship Series a month ago but has since learned he damaged his wrist as well.

Brownlee wrote on Instagram: “I’m gutted to announce that I won’t be racing in the Commonwealth Games.

“I have been struggling with my wrist since my crash in Leeds and a recent scan revealed I have a scaphoid fracture. I have no other option than to wear a cast for 4 weeks.

“Home games don’t come around very often and I gave everything to be there and fit to race. After a month of suffering on the turbo I ran out of time and luck!

“I will be supporting Team England all the way. I wish all athletes the best of luck! Enjoy racing in front of an amazing home crowd, it’s a massive honour!”

Brownlee has three Commonwealth medals – an individual silver and relay gold from Glasgow in 2014 and a relay silver from Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde, who went on to win in Leeds and will be taking part in Birmingham, apologised for causing the crash.

Individual Olympic silver medallists Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown will lead English hopes at this summer’s Games.

