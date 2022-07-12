Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.39pm
Goodison Park will host a friendly between Everton and Dynamo Kyiv (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton will host Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park later this month.

The Ukrainian side will visit Merseyside on Friday, July 29, with proceeds from the game going to humanitarian charities supporting people affected by the war.

The two clubs have a recent link through Everton’s signing in January of full-back Vitalii Mykolenko, and the Toffees have been a leading voice in support for Ukraine.

They wore the logo of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on their shirt sleeves for the final 10 games of last season while the club also gave £250,000 to the appeal, which was matched by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton are currently in the USA, where they will play matches against Arsenal on Saturday and Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team will then return home to take on Blackpool on July 24, with the clash against Kyiv their final pre-season outing.

