Celtic skipper Callum McGregor wants a Champions League trip to Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor wants a Champions League trip to Real Madrid

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 7.39pm
Callum McGregor wants to face the Champions League holders (Jane Barlow/PA)
Callum McGregor wants to face the Champions League holders (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor hopes to get Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Scottish champions will go straight into the group stages this season as Celtic renew their acquaintance with the tournament proper following a four-year absence.

Celtic have only faced Real on one occasion in competitive action with the Spanish giants overturning a two-goal deficit to reach the 1980 European Cup semi-finals.

And McGregor has his sights set on his first appearance at the Bernabeu.

“I have played at some pretty big ones but the one I have not played yet is Madrid and I think everyone will probably join me in saying that they want them in the group,” the Scotland midfielder told Celtic TV.

“Whoever we get we know it’s a big competition and it will be a big test so we have to be ready.”

The 29-year-old is a veteran of Champions League nights at Celtic Park.

“They are special,” he said. “As a football player, it’s the number-one competition that you want to play in.

“It’s a huge, huge level, a huge challenge, and it certainly makes you a better player.

“I’m excited for this group to go in and challenge ourselves at the very highest level. It’s an exciting thing for the group to do that as well.

“We have to do all the hard work and that’s your reward, to go and test yourself at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, Boli Bolingoli has ended his Celtic career by signing for Mechelen.

The 27-year-old has moved back to Belgium on a permanent transfer.

The left-back only played two more games for Celtic after appearing against Kilmarnock in August 2020 despite breaking Covid-19 protocols by making a secret visit to Spain days before the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier