Vivianne Miedema to miss the Netherlands’ clash against Portugal with Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vivianne Miedema to miss the Netherlands’ clash against Portugal with Covid-19

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 8.52pm
Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema will miss her team’s clash with Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)
Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema will miss her team’s clash with Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema will miss her team’s Euro 2022 Group C clash with Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19.

The all-time Dutch top goalscorer will isolate for “the next few days”, but her absence is the latest in a number of injuries and illnesses that have hit the squad since their 1-1 draw against Sweden.

Jackie Groenen is also isolating and defender Aniek Nouwen is expected to miss the game due to an ankle problem, while captain Sari Van Veenendaal is out for the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

With the standings all square in Group C after two draws in the opening fixtures, the Netherlands come up against a resilient Portugal team who bounced back to draw 2-2 against Switzerland, and Portugal boss Francisco Neto knows his side need to stay focused.

He told uefa.com: “We need to start super-focused on our jobs; at this level, mistakes will be punished.

“Against experienced teams, used to these games, with players with huge talent, we need to be fully focused and try to negate the attacking talents of the Netherlands.

“There’s only one way to do that – have the ball and keep the ball. That’s our mission.”

Switzerland had their preparations for their game against Sweden hampered as some players and staff were struck with gastrointestinal symptoms earlier this week, however manager Nils Nielsen is confident his team have a chance.

Portugal v Switzerland – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group C – Leigh Sports Village
Switzerland drew 2-2 with Portugal in their opening Group C fixture (Martin Rickett/PA)

He told a press conference: “Of course we have a chance, that chance is not so big but as long as we do have a chance we’re going to chase it with everything we have, like all the other teams.

“Even if our chances are small, then we can still win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier