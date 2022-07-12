Ellen White honoured to be among ‘phenomenal’ leading scorers for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellen White honoured to be among ‘phenomenal’ leading scorers for England

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.32pm
Ellen White celebrates victory over Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ellen White says she feels “incredibly honoured” to be amongst the names she is on England’s all-time top scorers list after moving to just one goal behind top spot.

White, the highest scorer for the women’s team, notched a brace in Monday’s 8-0 Euros group-stage thrashing of Norway at the Amex Stadium to take her haul of England goals to 52.

That is one behind the tally of the men’s team’s highest scorer Wayne Rooney, which White could match or surpass on Friday when the Lionesses conclude their group matches by facing Northern Ireland at St Mary’s.

Leading scorers for England
Ellen White is within one of the England goalscoring record (PA graphic)

Asked about being among the likes of Rooney, Harry Kane (50) and Sir Bobby Charlton (49) on the list, White said: “Phenomenal (names).

“It’s a difficult one because you are comparing men and women, but I feel very lucky… I feel incredibly honoured to be in amongst those names. I’m very proud to play for England.”

When the Manchester City striker was asked how hungry she was to play against Northern Ireland and perhaps overtake Rooney, she said: “That’s not my priority.

“I think for me, I absolutely love playing for England and do anything I can on and off the pitch.

“It’s an absolute pleasure for me to be part of this team, I feel so much pride and I’m really enjoying it at the moment.”

With Monday’s remarkable result seeing the tournament hosts qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners, it will be interesting to see how England boss Sarina Wiegman approaches the contest against Northern Ireland – who cannot reach the next round – selection-wise, five days ahead of a last-eight tie back in Brighton.

On her relationship with Wiegman, White said with a laugh: “I do what I’m told!

“I just love playing for England and I will do anything I can for this team on and off the pitch to help us succeed. It is an absolute joy to be part of this team – the talent we have is absolutely insane and the depth we have is unbelievable.”

White’s double was among six goals England scored in a stunning first-half display against Norway – a side ranked only three places below them at 11th in the world – with Beth Mead also netting twice after early efforts from Georgia Stanway, with a penalty, and Lauren Hemp.

After the break substitute Alessia Russo made it seven and Mead then completed her hat-trick late on as England recorded the biggest win in the competition’s history, bettering their 6-0 victory over Scotland at Euro 2017 that had previously been the record result.

Wiegman, whose side opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford last Wednesday, has spoken of the need to be ruthless in attack.

And forward Hemp said when asked if that had been delivered on Monday: “Yeah, 100 per cent. I think especially in the first half, it was like every single cross anyone put in, it was a goal.

Lauren Hemp scores against Norway
“Going into the Northern Ireland game, we want to be ruthless again and clinical. It doesn’t stop here, we want to just keep on getting better and hopefully that will carry on throughout the rest of the tournament.”

The 21-year-old, White’s City team-mate, added: “It’s important that we make a mark and sort of show teams that they need to fear us.

“Obviously we respect every single opponent, and Norway are a great team. But we showed our ruthlessness and hopefully, like I said, we can continue that.”

