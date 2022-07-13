Hellas Verona move ‘perfect outcome’ for Hibernian and Josh Doig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hellas Verona move ‘perfect outcome’ for Hibernian and Josh Doig

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.02am
Josh Doig joins Hellas Verona from Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell claims Josh Doig’s move to Hellas Verona is the “perfect outcome” for the Easter Road club and the player.

Hibs confirmed the 20-year-old, who joined the club’s academy in the summer of 2019, has moved to the Serie A outfit for a “significant seven-figure deal”.

The fee has been reported as in the region of £3million, while the club said: “The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement.”

The Italian club revealed that Doig has signed until 2026.

Kensell said: “I’d like to begin by thanking Josh for his time at Hibernian FC. He’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him.

“Understandably, there’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us back in November.

“We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh.

“We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first-team squad.

“This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to reinvest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club.”

Manager Lee Johnson added: “This deal highlights the great work done in the academy and shows the pathway for our young players.

“The terms of this deal made complete sense for us. Josh is an excellent talent and I have no doubt he will go on to have a successful future.”

