‘Buzzing’ Jamie Dobie relishes loan opportunity in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Buzzing’ Jamie Dobie relishes loan opportunity in New Zealand

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.24am
Glasgow Warriors’ Jamie Dobie moves to Bay of Plenty on loan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Glasgow Warriors’ Jamie Dobie moves to Bay of Plenty on loan (Steve Welsh/PA)

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Jamie Dobie is “buzzing” with excitement at his move to Bay of Plenty.

The 21-year-old Scotland international has joined the New Zealand National Provincial Championship side on a short-term loan deal in order to gain further experience in the country’s top club competition.

Dobie travelled to New Zealand late last week and will return to Scotstoun for the start of the URC season.

He told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m buzzing to get the chance to experience a new environment and playing style with Bay of Plenty.

“Chances like these don’t come up very often and it was a no-brainer when Glasgow and Scotland suggested I spend the summer in New Zealand.

Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool B – Sandy Park
Jamie Dobie, with ball, is New Zealand-bound (David Davies/PA)

“I’ve only ever been involved in the Scottish Rugby pathway, so to have the chance to head over to experience a new culture, new ideas and a different approach to the game whilst growing my skill set is very exciting.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time over the summer – which I believe will help me massively and allow me to hit the ground running when I get back for the URC season.”

Warriors attack coach Nigel Carolan said: “It’s great for young players like Jamie to get experiences like this.

“The NPC is a quality league and will expose Jamie to a new style of rugby, allow him to grow his game and experience playing rugby in a different environment.

“We will be keeping a close eye on his progress and look forward to welcoming him back for our upcoming campaign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier