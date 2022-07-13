Sheffield United take Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark on a season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield United take Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark on a season-long loan

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 1.24pm
Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has joined Sky Bet Championship Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has joined Sky Bet Championship Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defender Ciaran Clark has completed a season-long loan move from Newcastle to Sky Bet Championship Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who is in the final year of his contract at St James’ Park, is the Blades’ third signing this month.

Clark, who was part of the Newcastle side which fought its way back out of the Championship during the 2016-17 campaign, told the club’s official website: “I’m looking forward to playing regularly, fitting into the style of play and formation.

“We know the Championship is tough but with a huge togetherness and a big effort by everyone, the squad has the quality to get out of the league. I saw how close the club went last season and the aim now is to get promoted.”

Clark, who began his career at Aston Villa, has 36 senior international caps and made 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Ciaran brings with him a lot of experience and with that relevant experience, he has played in this division and has won promotion from this division.

“He wanted to go out on loan and, luckily for us, he chose us ahead of other clubs that were in for him.

“Ciaran is well respected in the dressing rooms he has been in, that’s the feedback we’ve had, I’m sure he will settle in well. We’ll put big demands on him with regards to the way we train and what we want from him, but I’m sure he is looking forward to it.”

Clark was left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad following Dan Burn’s £13million January arrival at St James’ Park, and Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has since further bolstered his defensive resources with a £35million swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman.

