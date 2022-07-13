‘Playing at the highest level’ behind Josh Doig’s decision to leave Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Playing at the highest level’ behind Josh Doig’s decision to leave Hibernian

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 2.08pm
Josh Doig departs Hibernian for Hellas Verona (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Josh Doig departs Hibernian for Hellas Verona (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Josh Doig insists the desire to play at the highest level meant he had to leave Hibernian for Hellas Verona.

The 20-year-old full-back, who joined Hibs’ academy from Edinburgh rivals Hearts in 2019 before going on to make 86 first-team appearances for the Hibees, has moved to the Serie A outfit on a four-year-deal.

The fee has been reported as being in the region of £3million, while the Easter Road club said: “The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement.”

In a sign-off interview with HibsTV, Doig admitted feeling “a bit emotional…a shock to the system, daunting but a good thing for myself” as he explained his decision to move to Italy.

He said: “For every player, it is (about) playing at the highest level that you can and are able to. Serie A is a big leap for me.

“Some of the players playing there at the moment are world-class players and for my development that was the next move that felt right.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead but to play at the highest level for the rest of my career is something I want to do.

“The only way you can improve yourself is by leaving that comfort zone and I will definitely be doing that but hopefully in the long run it’s the best decision.

“I have played a lot of games here (Hibs) so now, going over there, it has to be playing more games, it has got to be good for my development.

“I am still learning as a player, I am nowhere near the finished product, nothing like that. I have so much learning to do.

“Being here was probably the best thing for me but hopefully going over there brings game time and more development for myself.”

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell claims Doig’s move is the “perfect outcome” for the Easter Road club and the player.

He said: “I’d like to begin by thanking Josh for his time at Hibernian FC. He’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him.

“Understandably, there’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us back in November.

“We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh.

“We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first-team squad.

“This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to reinvest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club.”

