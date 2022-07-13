Shane Long makes ‘fairytale’ return to Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Long makes ‘fairytale’ return to Reading

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.24pm
Former Southampton striker Shane Long has returned to Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Southampton striker Shane Long has returned to Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has retuned to Reading 17 years after he first joined the club.

Long, 35, has signed a one-year deal with the Royals after leaving Premier League Southampton following the expiration of his contract.

The Irishman, who first arrived in Berkshire as an 18-year-old in June 2005, has since made 564 senior appearances for Reading, West Brom, Hull, Southampton and Bournemouth and won 88 international caps.

Royals boss Paul Ince told the Sky Bet Championship club’s official website: “The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch.

“Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals… Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”

Long, who will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday, scored his first goal for Reading after coming off the bench against Derby in December 2005, his second appearance, and his last in a Championship play-off semi-final victory over Cardiff in May 2011.

